The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Leagues Cup match against the Galaxy originally set for Saturday in Los Angeles has been rescheduled to Sunday, the club announced Tuesday.

The match was postponed due to a previously rescheduled match between the Galaxy and Club Leon of Mexico’s top league.

Club Leon beat the Whitecaps in their Leagues Cup opener, winning 16-15 in a 19-round shootout with the score 2-2 after regulation in Vancouver.

The Liga MX club then had its travel to Los Angeles delayed due to a mechanical issue in the charter plane from Vancouver, leading to the postponement.

The match between Club Leon and Los Angeles will now take place Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

Tickets purchased for Saturday’s match will be honoured Sunday.

Vancouver is currently second behind Club Leon in West Group 3 of the Leagues Cup with one point for the shootout loss and will need a win against Los Angeles to advance to the knockout stages.