MLS is Back Tournament: Vancouver Whitecaps missing five players

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero celebrates scoring a penalty against Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard during a game in Vancouver on June 22, 2019. Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be missing five players at the MLS is Back Tournament, including forwards Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero and Tosaint Ricketts.

The club said defender Andy Rose and defender/midfielder Georges Mukumbilwa are also sitting out the Florida tournament, which starts Wednesday and runs through Aug. 11.

Ricketts is injured while Mukumbilwa is not cleared to leave the country. The other three have personal reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Cavallini, Ricketts and Rose all started in the Whitecaps’ last game, a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 7, while Montero came off the bench.

Cavallini, a designated player, cited losing family members to COVID-19.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for me,” he said in a statement. “I would love to be out on the field with my teammates fighting with everything I have to play for this club and community in Orlando.

“Unfortunately COVID-19 has had a very big impact, taking away two beloved members of my family. I feel that it is best that I remain home to support my loved ones at this challenging time.”

Rose and Montero also cited family for missing out.

“My wife is due to give birth on July 17 and my original plan was to be with the team in Florida for our first and possibly second game,” said Rose, who is also a diabetic. “However, the sacrifice of potentially missing my daughter’s birth and the risk of infection travelling home meant it didn’t make sense to go.”

Montero, a native of Colombia, cited the pandemic in making the “hard decision” to stay with his wife and daughters in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“I truly love what I do for a living and have been eagerly waiting to return to the pitch as much as anyone however the health of my family is my No. 1 priority,” he said. “My family and I have had a complicated few months not only with being isolated in Canada without family or friends but also with an unforeseen health emergencies.”

The club did not detail Ricketts’ injury.

“I worked hard and was prepared to fight with my team in this tournament. unfortunately, I was not given a choice and was pulled out due to a pre-existing condition,” the Canadian international said.

The club said Mukumbilwa, a Canadian resident who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is not cleared to travel outside of Canada at this time. Mukumbilwa, who signed a homegrown player contract in August last year, has seen just nine minutes of action with the first team.

The withdrawals leave Vancouver with just 23 players.

“Tos pushed hard to go. He will continue to train in Vancouver and if all goes well he will be ready for when the team returns,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “Andy also made every effort to go but when the first match was moved to a later date it made sense for him to stay with his family in Vancouver.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Lucas and Fredy have valid, personal and unique reasons for not being available for the MLS is Back Tournament,” he added. “We have connected as a group and they have our complete support. No question, it will be challenging to not have our full roster available during the tournament but the guys are prepared and ready.”

Vancouver opens its tournament July 15 against the San Jose Earthquakes at the Wide World of Sports Complex in the Orlando area.