Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio has been named captain of Toronto FC.

The 31-year-old from Toronto succeeds veteran midfielder Michael Bradley, who retired at the end of last season. Osorio, who joined the MLS club to start the 2013 season, leads the franchise with 341 appearances in all competitions.

Osorio has won 71 caps for Canada.

Toronto, which finished last in the league in 2023 at 4-20-10, is currently at training camp in Florida.

The club opens the regular season at FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25. The home opener is March 9 against Charlotte FC.