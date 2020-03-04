Victor Wanyama excited to play for coach Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact

Open this photo in gallery New Montreal Impact player Victor Wanyama dribbles the ball during a practice in Montreal on March 4, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Victor Wanyama couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play under head coach Thierry Henry.

Wanyama joined Henry’s Montreal Impact as a designated player from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was acquired on a free transfer before inking a three-year deal with Montreal.

He becomes the Impact’s second designated player. The other is midfielder Saphir Taider.

Wanyama took part in his first training session with his new teammates on Wednesday morning.

The Kenyan international says it made sense to come to Major League Soccer because of Henry.

“It was easy for me,” he said at his introductory press conference. “He’s the best manager for me. He understands the game very well. I thought I could learn from him, what he’s achieved and the career he’s had. It’s a no-brainer to want to work with him.”