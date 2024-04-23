Whitecaps acquire 19-year-old Australian winger Bovalina from Adelaide

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired wingback Giuseppe Bovalina on a transfer from Australian club Adelaide United, the Major League Soccer club announced Tuesday.

The Whitecaps say the 19-year-old Australian agreed to a contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and medical clearance.

Bovalina started 18 of his 23 appearances across all competitions for Adelaide, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

He signed his first professional contract last September after making his first team debut in an Australia Cup match against Northcote City on Aug. 14.

Bovalina came up through Adelaide’s academy, helping it win its first Southern Australian RAA National Premier Leagues division title last year.

Internationally, he has made one appearance for Australia at the under-23 level.

“He brings qualities at both ends of the pitch and we are happy that we were able to convince him that we are the right club with our plan and pathway,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.