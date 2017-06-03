Blerim Dzemaili scored his first Major League Soccer goal to give the Montreal Impact a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

The Impact (4-4-4) dominated the encounter and have now won back-to-back games in MLS for the first time this season.

The Red Bulls (6-7-2) extended their losing streak on the road to six games. It is their longest such skid since they lost nine straight away games in 2009.

Dzemaili broke the scoreless deadlock in the 67th minute when he finished a clever give-and-go with Ignacio Piatti, firing a right-footed strike past Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles from inside the box.

The Swiss international, who joined the Impact from Bologna last month, now has two goals in an Impact uniform after scoring in Montreal’s 4-2 victory against Vancouver in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday.

Dzemaili also had a goal disallowed in the first half against New York. The 31-year-old got the 19,032 fans at Saputo Stadium on their feet at the half hour mark with a shot from the edge of the box, but the celebration was short lived.

The referee, who conferred with his linesman after the ball found the back of the net, determined Montreal’s Dominic Oduro, who was in an offside position, had obstructed Robles’ view when the ball left Dzemaili’s foot.

Montreal was the better team for long stretches of the encounter as the Red Bulls were limited to three shots on target.

The Impact’s Evan Bush was only really challenged once — New York’s best chance of the game came five minutes in, when striker Bradley Wright Phillips tested Bush from in close.

The clean sheet was Bush’s second of the season.

After the restart, Robles kept the visitors in the game when he dove to keep out Ambroise Oyongo’s shot from distance in the 49th minute. Oyongo’s shot was destined for the top left corner of the net, but an acrobatic Robles got his fingertips on it.

Montreal plays its next three MLS games on the road, starting June 10 in Kansas City. The Impact will be missing seven players due to international duty in that contest, including Dzemaili, Laurent Ciman and Patrice Bernier.

Notes: Montreal is 4-8-2 all-time against Red Bulls. New York defender Aurelien Collin missed the game with an abdominal strain.

