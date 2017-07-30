Fredy Montero had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 4-0 on Saturday night for their third victory in four matches.

It’s Vancouver’s first win in nine tries at Toyota Stadium.

“We’re happy. We got the opportunity to make history with the team,” said Montero.

“First game for Vancouver Whitecaps to win in Dallas and we’re super happy. We did a good job. Our wingers were playing very good, attacked, and came back to defend which was the key to the game.”

Bernie Ibini-Isei and Nicolas Mezquida added goals and David Ousted had three saves for Vancouver (9-8-3). Ousted has five shutouts this season, two in the last three games.

FC Dallas (9-4-7) lost for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Portland on June 10.

Ibini-Isei blasted a left-footer into the net from just outside the top of the box to open the scoring in the 18th minute.

“It’s a great result for us,” said Ibini-Isei. “Coach told us before the game that we hadn’t won here and that was on our minds. A great result for us, and well done to the boys.”

Montero doubled the advantage early in the second half, converting from the spot after a penalty in the area by Kellyn Acosta. Montero added a goal in the 67th and Mezquida in the 83rd. It was Mezquida’s second goal of the season and first since March 11.

