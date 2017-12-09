Toronto FC wins first-ever MLS Cup with victory over Seattle Sounders in rematch of last year’s final

Pardon the cliché, but the second time was the charm for Toronto FC.

The Reds won their first Major League Soccer championship Saturday in a rematch with the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. There was plenty of drama this time around as well, although it came not from the game going to penalty kicks but the Sounders desperately trying to hold off the Reds' attack.

But TFC came through with a 2-0 triumph as Jozy Altidore once again provided the winning goal. Midfielder Victor Vazquez added the second one in extra time.

There was another second here – it was the second sporting championship for Toronto in as many weeks. The Toronto Argonauts won the CFL's Grey Cup in Ottawa after beating the Calgary Stampeders. Another historical note is that by winning the MLS Cup, TFC is the first MLS team to hit the soccer treble by also winning the MLS Supporters' Shield for finishing first in the 2017 regular season and the Canadian club championship.

It was a tremendous team effort by TFC. While the offence went at the Sounders in waves, the back end, led by captain Michael Bradley, choked off almost every foray by Seattle forwards Clint Dempsey and Will Bruin, who were practically invisible.

"I just want to say on behalf of the team, the staff and everybody, this is the greatest city in the world," Altidore said when MLS commissioner Don Garber presented the MLS Cup to him. "This is for you guys, we love you guys. Today is not about Major League Soccer, TFC. Today is about the city of Toronto."

Then, as the smoke from fireworks rose over the BMO pitch and confetti rained down, the crowd and the TFC players sang along with the Queen standard We Are The Champions.

As time marched on, it looked like TFC would once again be frustrated by a former Red, Stefan Frei. The Seattle goalkeeper, who played for TFC from 2009 to 2013 when he was traded to Seattle, was once again the star of the championship match, turning aside chance after chance as the emotions of 30,584 fans rose and fell with each thrust.

Altidore, denied by Frei in last year's MLS Cup in a try for the winning goal, finally broke the goalkeeper's magic in the 67th minute. He was sprung on a breakaway by fellow striker Sebastian Giovinco, who capped a nice bit of ball movement up-field by the Reds.

Giovinco placed the ball perfectly between two Seattle defenders as Altidore raced between them and then finally booted a ball that got past Frei. It was the first MLS Cup goal in 187 minutes of play going back to last year's game when the Sounders beat the Reds on penalty kicks.

The first half of the game was the exact opposite of last year's cautious defensive battle. With the Sounders defence loose and slow to the ball, the Reds came at them relentlessly. But there was one thing exactly the same as last year – Frei.

The former Red was just as spectacular as he was in the Sounders' win in 2016, when his lunging save on an Altidore header in extra time was one of the reasons he was the championship MVP. By the end of the first half Saturday, Frei, 31, was the runaway leader for the 2017 MVP award as well. He made six saves in the first 45 minutes, almost as many as he made through extra time a year ago.

It did not take long before it was obvious this was not going to be the tight chess match from the 2016 Cup. In the first four minutes, both teams produced one good scoring chance and then TFC took charge of the ball for much of the half.

For most of the playoffs, the Reds offence was bogged down by determined defensive efforts from first the New York Red Bulls and then the Columbus Crew. But in the first half, Toronto FC found itself with lots of space as the Sounders simply did not close fast on them.

Giovinco flashed his form throughout, as did Altidore, who did not show any signs that the ankle injury he sustained in the Eastern Conference final 10 days previously was a problem. But the most noticeable players in the opening half were midfielders Vazquez and Jonathan Osorio. Their creativity and skills set up several scoring chances.

It was easily Osorio's best game in his five years with the Reds. While the veteran Vazquez, 30, did his usual job as the ringmaster of the offence, Osorio, 25, made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch. He showed confidence in controlling the ball through the middle and also made a few excellent defensive plays. When Armando Cooper came on for him in the 84th minute, Osorio left to a standing ovation.

But Frei was the equalizer for the Sounders. He stopped Osorio and Giovinco on good shots in the 10th and 11th minutes, and then in the 22nd minute denied Giovinco again on a setup by Altidore. His best save came in the 41st minute when Frei dove to his right and just managed to get a hand on a shot by Vazquez.

Three minutes after that, the soccer gods rewarded Frei when Reds forward Justin Morrow put a cross into the box. Seattle midfielder Joevin Jones put his foot on the ball and almost scored an own goal but the ball sailed just wide of the far post.

Meanwhile, TFC goalkeeper Alex Bono had a quiet first half. His only save came on a routine shot right at him by Jones in the 30th minute. But the shot was notable because it marked Seattle's first shot on target in 150 minutes of play in the MLS Cup going back to last year's game.

TFC picked up in the second half where it left off in the first but so did Frei. He made some more big saves to keep his team in the game, with Bradley coming the closest in the 60th minute. Bradley's one-time volley curved and caught Frei off-balance but the ball hit him in the chest and then he cleared the rebound.

Three minutes later, Frei denied Giovinco again after nice feeds from Altidore and Steven Beitashour.

Referee Allen Chapman made it clear early in the match that he was a student of old-school NHL playoff officiating. He put his whistle away and "let them play," as they used to say about playoff rough-housing, with the game growing more physical.

Chapman's worst non-call came in the 89th minute when Giovinco was knocked sprawling on a scoring chance. While Giovinco gave it his best dying-swan act as the play moved to the Toronto zone, it was a puzzling decision by the referee.