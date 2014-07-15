-
The plane with the players of German national soccer team arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin after flying a lap of honor over the “fan mile” in front of the landmark Brandenburg Gate.
(Markus Schreiber/AP)
-
A Germany fan waits for the team to appear on the stage at the Brandenburg gate
(Jens Meyer/AP)
-
Fans cheer as they wait for the bus carrying the German national soccer team to arrive at the 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin
(THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
-
A boy waits for the arrival of the German national soccer team at the Brandenburg gate in Berlin
(Jens Meyer/AP)
-
German soccer players Mario Goetze and Julian Draxler hold the trophy while goalie Roman Weidenfeller looks on
(Michael Sohn/AP)
-
Fans climbed onto a traffic light to have a better view on the arrival of the German national soccer team in Berlin
(Jens Meyer/AP)
-
Construction workers cheer as the German soccer squad arrives in central Berlin
(Markus Schreiber/AP)
-
A huge throng of fans line a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital
(STRINGER/REUTERS)
-
Soccer fans cheer the German national soccer team during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory
(MORRIS MAC MATZEN/REUTERS)
-
The German coaching team, from left, goalkeeper coach Andreas Koepke, head coach Joachim Loew, assistant coach Hansi Flick and team manager Oliver Bierhoff
(Petr David Josek/AP)
-
Members of Germany's World Cup winning squad throw and kick soft balls into the crowd during celebrations
(THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
-
Lukas Podolski photographs the trophy during a fan party at the Brandenburg gate
(Petr David Josek/AP)
-
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carries Thomas Mueller during celebrations to mark the team's World Cup victory
(THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
-
Lukas Podolski and Mesut Ozil take selfie with the trophy during a fan party
(Jens Meyer/AP)
-
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski celebrate with the trophy during a fan party
(Jens Meyer/AP)
-
Bastian Schweinsteiger lifts the trophy during a fan party in Berlin
(Petr David Josek/AP)
-
Germany players hold a poster reading 'the fourth star' during a fan party in Berlin
(Michael Sohn/AP)
-
German soccer player Per Mertesacker celebrates on stage at the German team victory ceremony
(Alex Grimm/Pool/AP Photo)
