Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Adelaide event with leg injury

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu returned to the court in 2021 at the Australian Open after a 15-month absence from the professional ranks. JAIMI JOY/Reuters

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury.

News of Andreescu’s decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semi-final of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne.

Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event.

“After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue,” Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. “I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.”