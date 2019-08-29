 Skip to main content

Canada's Bianca Andreescu advances to third round at U.S. Open with win over Flipkens

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to third round at U.S. Open with win over Flipkens

New York
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu reacts during her Women's Singles second round match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium on day four of the 2019 US Open.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday.

Andreescu, the No. 15 seed from Mississauga, Ont., won on her first match point when she completed a break of Flipkens with a powerful backhand.

The 19-year-old Canadian is playing in her first tournament since winning the Rogers Cup earlier this month in Toronto.

It was the first career meeting between Andreescu and the 33-year-old Flipkens, a former world No. 13 who came into the tournament ranked 110th.

Andreescu next faces either former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki or American Danielle Collins.

Later Thursday, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil faced Tennys Sandgren of the United States. Pospisil shocked No. 9 Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov took on Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen. Shapovalov advanced to the second round after beating Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round for a second straight year.

