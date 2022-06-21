Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns a ball to Italy's Martina Trevisan during the WTA Tour singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany on June 21, 2022.Joaquim Ferreira/The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over seventh seed Martina Trevisan in first-round action Tuesday at the Bad Homburg Open grass-court tennis tournament.

Andreescu broke her Italian opponent six times on nine chances in the match. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., only faced two break points, though she was unable to save either of them.

Trevisan, a semifinalist at the French Open earlier this month, struggled with her serve throughout the one-hour 15-minute match. She committed four double-faults and converted just 38.2 per cent of first serve points.

Andreescu improved her career record against Trevisan to 2-0. The two hadn’t faced each other since 2017, when they met in the quarter-finals of an ITF event in Santa Margherita Di Pula, Italy.

Andreescu will next face Katie Swan. The No. 233 from Britain moved on with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 upset of American Sloane Stephens.