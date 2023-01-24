Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski is out of the Australian Open after a third-round loss in women’s doubles action.

The Ottawa native and her Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos lost 7-5, 6-2 to American Caroline Dolehide and Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in a match played Tuesday night in Melbourne.

Dabrowski and Olmos leapt out to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Dolehide and Kalinskaya stormed back for the victory.

The Canadian and her teammate hit four aces across the match but struggled with break points, winning just two of a possible eight.

Dolehide and Kalinskaya will face Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals.

Dabrowski has also been eliminated from the mixed doubles competition after she and her Australian partner Max Purcell dropped a second-round matchup.