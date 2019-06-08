 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Fernandez wins girls singles title at French Open

Paris, Île-de-France, France
The Canadian Press
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez holds the trophy after winning the junior women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S. in two sets, 6-3, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada won the girls singles title at the French Open on Saturday.

The top-seeded Fernandez beat eighth-seeded Emma Navarro of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.

The 16-year-old from Montreal was runner-up at the Australian Open.

She broke Navarro twice in the first set and three times in the second set to become the first Canadian to win a junior title at the French Open.

Fernandez did not drop a single set en route to the championship.

Canadians Eugenie Bouchard (2012), Filip Peliwo (2012) and Denis Shapovalov (2016) won Wimbledon junior titles while Peliwo (2012) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (2016) won at the US Open.

Fernandez’s win marked the first time since 2004 that the top seed had won the junior tournament.

