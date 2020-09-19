 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Bianca Andreescu will not play in French Open tournament

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Aug, 27, 2019, file photo, Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Katie Volynets, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament in New York.

Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu will not play at this year’s French Open.

Andreescu’s agent confirmed Saturday to The Canadian Press that the 2019 U.S. Open champion would not play in the third Grand Slam of the season, extending her absence from competitive tennis to nearly a calendar year.

The 20-year old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn’t played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury last October at the WTA Finals in China.

Story continues below advertisement

She also skipped the U.S. Open this month in New York, calling it a “difficult” decision.

Andreescu said she needed more time to focus on her match fitness when announcing her withdrawal from the U.S. Open, and added that some “unforeseen challenges,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, had kept her from preparing and competing at the highest level.

Andreescu won the 2019 U.S. Open over Serena Williams, becoming the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam.

The clay-court French Open, usually held in the spring, was postponed by four months due to the global pandemic.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are slated to represent Canada in women’s singles at the tournament. Bouchard received a wild-card into the event.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil are Canada’s players on the men’s side.

The qualifying draw begins Monday at Roland Garros with the main draw beginning Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies