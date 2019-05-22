 Skip to main content

Canadian Denis Shapovalov survives tough Lyon opener

Canadian Denis Shapovalov survives tough Lyon opener

Lyon, France
The Canadian Press
Comments
Denis Shapovalov will face French veteran Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over France’s Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., was two points away from losing the match on serve in the second set before beginning his comeback at the French Open tuneup event on clay.

Humbert, ranked 61st, was coming off a win over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the opening round, while Shapovalov got a bye as a seeded player.

Shapovalov, 20, will face French veteran Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Their career series is tied at 1-1.

No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will meet American Steve Johnson in another quarterfinal on Thursday.

Later Wednesday, Toronto’s Steven Diez lost 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a second-round match.

