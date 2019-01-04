Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeats Venus Williams in her second stunning tennis upset

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu has recorded her second stunning tennis upset in as many days.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., downed the legendary Venus Williams 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-3 in a quarter-final on Friday at the ASB Classic.
Ranked No. 152 in the world, Andreescu beat the third-ranked and former world No. 1 Carolina Wozniacki on Thursday before taking out No. 38 Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1.
Andreescu won 11 straight games against Williams after losing the first set and falling behind 1-0 in the second set.
“I believe that anything is possible and tonight I think I did the impossible,” Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s just such an amazing feeling.”
Meanwhile, Germany’s Julia Goerges came back from a set down on Friday to beat Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., for a spot in the tournament semi-finals.
The 14th-ranked Goerges downed the 87th-ranked Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Goerges is seeded No. 2 and was last year’s champion. She fired seven aces to take the two-hour-28-minute marathon.
The US$250,000 WTA Tour event is a warm-up for the Australian Open.
