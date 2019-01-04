Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeats Venus Williams in her second stunning tennis upset

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates her victory against Venus Williams at the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 4, 2019 DAVID ROWLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu has recorded her second stunning tennis upset in as many days.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., downed the legendary Venus Williams 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-3 in a quarter-final on Friday at the ASB Classic.

Ranked No. 152 in the world, Andreescu beat the third-ranked and former world No. 1 Carolina Wozniacki on Thursday before taking out No. 38 Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu won 11 straight games against Williams after losing the first set and falling behind 1-0 in the second set.

“I believe that anything is possible and tonight I think I did the impossible,” Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s just such an amazing feeling.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s Julia Goerges came back from a set down on Friday to beat Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., for a spot in the tournament semi-finals.

The 14th-ranked Goerges downed the 87th-ranked Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Goerges is seeded No. 2 and was last year’s champion. She fired seven aces to take the two-hour-28-minute marathon.

The US$250,000 WTA Tour event is a warm-up for the Australian Open.