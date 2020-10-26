 Skip to main content
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov knocked out of Vienna Open in first round by low-ranked Jurij Rodionov

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov hits a shot during his quarter-final against Stan Wawrinka at the St. Petersburg Open on Oct. 16, 2020.

ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters

Denis Shapovalov is out of the Vienna Open after suffering a first-round loss to a player with just one previous win at the ATP Tour level.

Austrian wild-card Jurij Rodionov, ranked 153rd in the world, beat the eighth-seeded Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5 on Monday at the ATP 500 hard-court event.

The 21-year-old Rodionov came into the match with a 1-7 record in ATP Tour play.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., has now lost in his first match at the past two tournaments. The 21-year-old is ranked 12th in the world after cracking the top 10 for the first time in his career earlier this year.

Rodionov broke Shapovalov in the final game to win the match.

The Canadian struggled with his serve, committing 10 double faults.

Shapovalov won just 38 per cent of his points on second serve, well below Rodiovov’s 68-per-cent clip in the same category.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, a qualifier, will meet Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in an all-Canadian first-round match on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, coming off runner-up and semifinal finishes at two tournaments in Germany, has won all three previous meetings against Pospisil.

