Denis Shapovalov knocks off France’s Jeremy Chardy to advance to Dubai semi-finals

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov plays a backhand in his quarter-final singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Dubai. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships after beating France’s Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., hasn’t lost a game on serve in three matches this week.

“I definitely focused on my serve a lot the last couple weeks in practice,” Shapovalov said. “Just putting a lot of time into it, placing it, trying different serves out and trying to have more variation. I’m definitely very happy with the way I’m serving. Hopefully I can continue that.”

Shapovalov won 93 per cent of points (26-of-28) when he got his first serve in against Chardy and 82 per cent (18-of-22) on second serve.

Shapovalov, ranked 12th in the world, never faced a break point. Chardy, the world No. 53, was 0-for-2 when facing break point.

The Canadian is now 3-0 lifetime against Chardy.

“I just think I played really well on the break points and big points and I was able to serve and play the games on my serve pretty freely, which helped put more pressure on his service games,” Shapovalov said.

Shapovalov advances to his 12th career semi-finals. He’ll face South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, who beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in another quarter-final at the ATP Tour 500 event.

“He should definitely be ranked higher than he is right now,” Shapovalov said of the world No. 81. “He’s very tough, got a great serve and great forehand. He likes to play big and go for it.”