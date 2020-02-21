 Skip to main content

Denis Shapovalov loses to Alexander Bublik in Open 13 quarter-finals

Marseille, France
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is out of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament after his fifth loss in six matches.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik defeated Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in a quarter-final on Friday at the ATP 250 indoor hard court tournament.

Shapovalov, the fourth seed in Marseille, failed to take advantage of opportunities to control the match, converting just two of 10 breakpoint opportunities. Bublik was slightly better with three of nine break points converted.

Bublik had 14 aces to Shapovalov’s seven in a match that took two hours 17 minutes to complete.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a bye in the first round and defeated Marin Cilic in the second round to reach the quarter-finals.

Ranked No. 15 in the world, Shapovalov entered the Open 13 having lost his first match in three straight tournaments. He hadn’t reached a quarter-final since the ASB Classic in New Zealand in mid-January.

Later Friday, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil faced second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal took on Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

It marks the first time since 1990 three Canadian men have been in the quarter-finals of an ATP Tour event.

