Federer beats Tsitsipas to take Switzerland to Hopman Cup final

Roger Federer relied on his trusted serve to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) Thursday and give defending champion Switzerland a spot in the Hopman Cup final.
The victory assured Switzerland’s advancement, but Greece claimed a consolation 2-1 victory when Maria Sakkari beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in women’s singles.
Greece also won the mixed doubles 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-3 (3) in the Fast4 format.
Federer will be going for a record third Hopman Cup title when the Swiss team faces either host Australia or Germany in Saturday’s final.
Federer’s appearances at the past two Hopman Cups were followed by Australian Open titles.
Earlier, Serena Williams beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 7-6 (2) to complete an unbeaten Hopman Cup campaign in singles. With daughter Alexis Olympia in attendance, Williams was made to work in the second set before prevailing.
The winless United States, however, lost to Britain 2-1. Cameron Norrie upset Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-0 in men’s singles and Britain won the mixed doubles 3-4 (2), 4-3 (4), 4-1.
The 37-year-old Williams’s hopes for a record third Hopman Cup title ended when the United States was eliminated after losses to Greece and Switzerland.
