Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Rotterdam Open semi-finals

Rotterdam, Netherlands
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates his victory against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during Day 7 of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament at Rotterdam Ahoy on Feb. 14, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semi-finals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The 19-year-old from Montreal beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6) in quarter-final play at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hard court event on Friday.

It marks the second semi-final appearance of the year for Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 21st in the world. He’ll face No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard saved two match points to beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Against the 52nd-ranked Bedene, Auger-Aliassime had 10 aces and just one double fault. He won 80 per cent of points when he got his first serve in.

Auger-Aliassime is searching for his first career ATP Tour title. He made it to three finals last year in his first full season on tour.

