Open this photo in gallery: Leylah Fernandez returns a shot against Jessica Pegula during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, in Miami Gardens.Al Bello/Getty Images

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell 7-5, 6-4 to Jessica Pegula of the United States in third-round action at the Miami Open on Sunday.

The Laval, Que., native committed four double faults, won 58.6 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on three of her nine opportunities. Each player had one ace.

Pegula – ranked fifth in the world – only had one double fault and won 70.5 per cent of her first-serve points, while breaking on five of her 13 chances.

The 35th-ranked Fernandez advanced after a 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Colombia’s Emiliana Arango on Saturday.

In women’s doubles action, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe defeated Japan’s Miyu Kato and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi 6-4, 6-4 in second-round play.

On the men’s side, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in a third-round match later Sunday.