Milos Raonic beats Alexander Zverev for spot in Australian Open quarter-finals

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is moving on to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open after a dominant performance in the Round of 16.
The 28-year-old Raonic downed world No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in straight sets on Monday, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5) at Rod Laver Arena to advance to the final eight.
Zverev broke Raonic on the very first game of the opening match, but the Canadian wasn’t rattled and cruised from there, firing 15 total aces on his way to victory.
After falling behind 4-1 in the second set, Zverev’s frustration boiled over and he took it out on his racket by smashing it into pieces.
The 21-year-old German had 10 double faults, with five of those in the second set alone.
Raonic, who is No. 17 in the world rankings, has made the tournament’s quarterfinals three times before, with his best finish coming in 2016 when he bowed out of the semifinals against Andy Murray.
