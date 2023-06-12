Canada’s Milos Raonic defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 at the Libema Open for his first ATP Tour match victory in nearly two years.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., needed one hour 24 minutes to complete the first-round win.

The 32-year-old has missed time of late due to Achilles tendon and toe injuries.

Raonic’s last tour match was a three-set loss to American Brandon Nakashima in July 2021.

Raonic rose as high as No. 3 in the world rankings in 2016.

He reached the Wimbledon final that year, becoming the first Canadian in the modern era to reach a Grand Slam men’s singles final.