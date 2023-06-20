Canada’s Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Raonic, who recently returned to the ATP Tour after an absence of nearly two years, was scheduled to play Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Reports indicate Raonic is nursing a right shoulder injury. Lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia replaced him in the draw.

The severity of the shoulder issue and Raonic’s status for Wimbledon in early July remain unclear. Messages left with the ATP Tour and Tennis Canada were not immediately returned.

Raonic, a former world No. 3, has battled a variety of injury problems over his career.

The 32-year-old right-hander from Thornhill, Ont., won his return match at the Libema Open in the Netherlands last week before falling to Thompson in the second round.