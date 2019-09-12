 Skip to main content

Tennis Mississauga announces ‘She The North’ rally for Bianca Andreescu

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu’s hometown of Mississauga, Ont., will hold a rally and celebration for the Canadian tennis star on Sunday.

The City of Mississauga has announced details for a “She The North rally” for the recently-crowned U.S. Open champion at Celebration Square.

Andreescu, 19, was asked about a possible civic celebration during a press conference on Wednesday in Toronto, but no plans were finalized until Thursday.

“I’ve just been seeing everything on social media but damn, if that happens, that would be so crazy,” said Andreescu, who became Canada’s first Grand Slam tennis singles champion after beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final last Saturday in New York.

“I was not expecting any of this. But I can get used to it. It’s been pretty cool.”

Mississauga and neighbouring Toronto both had expressed interest in holding an event for Andreescu with the latter saying it did not want to disrupt any plans being made by another city.

Mississauga says it will give Andreescu a key to the city and unveil an “Andreescu Way” street sign at the event.

“I think we should give her as much recognition, pay tribute, accolades, as we can,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said on Wednesday. “She’s a pretty incredible young woman.”

