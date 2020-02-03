 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Pospisil earns date with Shapovalov after first-round win at Open Sud de France

Montpellier, France
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian matchup with Denis Shapovalov with a first-round win Monday at the Open Sud de France.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the ATP Tour 250 indoor hard-court event.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., received a first-round bye.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov, Canada’s top-ranked player at No. 16 in the world, beat Pospisil in their only career meeting earlier this year in Auckland. Both players are coming off first-round losses at the Australian Open.

The 132nd-ranked Pospisil dominated on Bedene’s second serve Monday, winning 16 of those 21 points against the 51st-ranked player in the world.

Pospisil saved all five of Bedene’s break-point chances.

Meanwhile, Shapovalov and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 2 seeds Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania in first-round doubles action.

Auger-Aliassime is the No. 5 seed in the singles draw. He opens play Tuesday against qualifier Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies