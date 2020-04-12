 Skip to main content
Tennis

Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament in Montreal is off for 2020

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Rain falls on centre court during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, August 6, 2018. The Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Saturday the event, scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

Quebec’s government announced Friday no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, although it left the door slightly open for pro teams.

Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August, 2021.

The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal.

As of Saturday, the men’s event is still on schedule for Toronto in August, 2020. A Tennis Canada spokesperson said planning will continue for the Toronto event until Ontario or the city reach a similar decision as Quebec, or the ATP Tour continues its suspension of play.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu won the women’s tournament last year in Toronto.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we were hoping that the situation would be resolved in time to be able to host our tournament as initially planned on the calendar, but we knew that the chances were getting smaller and smaller in recent weeks,” Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.

“Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees. It is thus with a heavy heart that we received this news, but we understand that this decision was necessary.”

