Tennis

Top-seeded Simona Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open

PRAGUE, Czech Republic
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after winning the Women's Singles Final, alongside runner-up Elise Mertens of Belgium, during the WTA Prague Open tennis tournament at TK Sparta Praha on Aug. 16, 2020 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Martin Sidorjak Czech Republic/Getty Images

Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title.

The second-ranked Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year after the Dubai Championships in February.

Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break.

It was the eighth title on clay for Halep, the first since she won the 2018 French Open. Among the active players, only Serena Williams with 13 and her sister Venus with nine, won more titles on clay.

The No. 23-ranked Mertens jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening set before Halep took charge, taking six straight games.

Halep improved her record against her Belgian opponent to 4-1 at WTA tournaments.

After the final, Halep said she would decide on Monday if she is ready to play at the forthcoming U.S. Open.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted last week with the Palermo Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place and no fans in the stands and no media except a television broadcaster.

The players were isolated on one floor of a Prague hotel that was completely booked by tournament organizers.

