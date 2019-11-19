Vasek Pospisil gives Canada 1-0 lead in Davis Cup tie with U.S. by beating Reilly Opelka

Open this photo in gallery Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point against Reilly Opelka during a Davis Cup match between Canada and the U.S. in Madrid on Nov. 19, 2019. SUSANA VERA/Reuters

Vasek Pospisil has recorded his second major upset in as many days, giving Canada a 1-0 lead in its tie against the United States at the Davis Cup Finals.

Pospisil, ranked 150th in the world, beat world No. 36 Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) on Tuesday.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat world No. 12 Fabio Fognini on Monday en route to Canada’s 2-1 win over Italy.

The six-foot-11 Opelka, known for his big serve, fought off one match point in the second set to tie it at 6-6. But Pospisil rebounded to finish it off.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, who clinched the tie over Italy with an upset of Matteo Berrettini, meets American Taylor Fritz in the second singles match.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil then are scheduled to face Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in doubles. Shapovalov and Pospisil lost a three-set doubles match to Italy yesterday.

The winners of each of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to the quarter-finals.