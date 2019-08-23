 Skip to main content

World 51 homes, three businesses lost in Alaska wildfire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska
The Associated Press
Officials say 51 homes and three businesses have been destroyed in a wildfire burning north of Anchorage.

The fire started last weekend about 70 miles north of Anchorage. Officials all week have said 50 structures had burned before Friday’s updated count.

Interagency Incident Management Team Information Manager Kale Casey said in addition to the homes and businesses, another 84 outbuildings have been destroyed.

Casey says only homeowners who were at either evacuation centre were informed of the fate of their homes in closed door sessions with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Others had not yet been notified.

The fire started Sunday and continues to burn, and moderate winds on Saturday could worsen the situation.

Casey says with conditions so dry in the area, a 15 mph wind is a significant event.

