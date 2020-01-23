 Skip to main content

World

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos faces criminal charges

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former president, takes part in an interview with Reuters, in London, on Jan. 9, 2020.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the man who ruled the oil-rich country for 38 years, is facing criminal charges of fraud and money laundering, according to Angola’s Attorney General.

Ms. dos Santos, often described as Africa’s richest woman, built up a fortune estimated at US$2.1-billion during the rule of her authoritarian father, former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who left office in 2017.

The charges – which include influence peddling, forgery of documents and money laundering – were cited at a news conference by Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros. They relate to her 18-month term as head of Sonangol, the state oil company.

She could face an international arrest warrant if she fails to return voluntarily to Angola, Mr. Pitta Gros said. He also named four other suspects, all living abroad.

In another dramatic development, the manager of Sonangol’s account at Portuguese bank EuroBic was reportedly found dead Thursday in Lisbon. He was reported to be one of the five suspects named by Mr. Pitta Gros. His death came a day after EuroBic announced it was severing ties with Ms. dos Santos, who owned a large stake in the bank.

Ms. dos Santos, 46, has described herself as a self-made entrepreneur. She left Angola after her father left office and is now believed to live in London. She has led a jet-setting lifestyle for years, often photographed with international celebrities.

This week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that Ms. dos Santos took a cut of Angola’s wealth – including its oil, diamonds, banks and mobile phone industry – and sent it abroad with the help of a global network of consultants, lawyers, bankers and accountants, including leading Western companies such as McKinsey & Co., Boston Consulting Group and PwC.

The reports were based on more than 700,000 leaked documents. They listed more than 400 companies in 41 countries that were linked to Ms. dos Santos or her husband, including banks and shell companies in tax havens.

The documents show that her father, as president, often awarded lucrative contracts, licences and tax breaks to her companies. They also show that she funnelled US$38-million from the state oil company to a Dubai company controlled by her business partner – just hours after Angola’s new President fired her as the head of the oil company.

Most of her country’s people, meanwhile, live in poverty. Two-thirds of the population is living on less than US$2 per day, according to World Bank data.

Angola’s new President, Joao Lourenco, was the hand-picked successor of Mr. dos Santos. But he has launched an anti-corruption campaign and has moved to distance himself from the former president’s family. His government has frozen the Angolan assets of Ms. dos Santos as it investigates allegations of irregular money transfers from the state oil company.

Ms. dos Santos has accused the government of pursuing a “politically motivated witch hunt" against her and her family. In response to the leaked documents this week, she said the media reports were based on “many fake documents” and were “a co-ordinated political attack” in co-operation with the Angolan government.

With a report from Eric Reguly in Rome

