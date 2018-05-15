 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Armed men kill Mexican journalist in Gulf state of Tabasco

Armed men kill Mexican journalist in Gulf state of Tabasco

MEXICO CITY
The Associated Press

A Mexican journalist was killed on Tuesday in the southern state of Tabasco on the Gulf of Mexico amid deepening violence in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters.

Juan Carlos Huerta, a news radio host, was shot dead by armed men as he drove from his home in the state capital of Villahermosa, authorities said. The attackers escaped, officials said.

Huerta had started his own radio station several months ago, two of his colleagues said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the case of Juan Carlos, he was a leading communicator in his field ... and I can say it, a friend. I am deeply saddened,” Tabasco state Governor Arturo Nunez told reporters.

Nunez said roads leaving the capital had been closed as part of attempts to catch the perpetrators.

So far this year, at least four journalists from states marred by worsening violence and the presence of criminal gangs have been killed in Mexico. Last year, 12 reporters were killed, according to free-speech advocacy group Article 19.

Article 19 has said Mexico is the most dangerous country in Latin America for journalists, with the number of killings similar to war zones like Syria.

A proliferation of violent criminal gangs drove the number of all murders in 2017 to more than 28,000, the highest in records going back to 1997.

The spike in violence has battered the popularity of President Enrique Pena Nieto and contributed to support of leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who leads public opinion polls ahead of elections in July.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.