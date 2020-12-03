 Skip to main content

At least six missing, homes destroyed in southeast Alaska landslide

Becky Bohrer and Mark Thiessen
Juneau, Alaska
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Six people were missing after a mudslide measuring an estimated two football fields across slammed into a neighbourhood in the southeast Alaska community of Haines, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

It was one of several reported mudslides after a period of intense rain that authorities said destroyed at least four houses and damaged others.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended Wednesday evening as rains continued to batter the area. A flash flood warning was in effect until late Wednesday. Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud told The Associated Press search efforts will resume Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“The soil isn’t stable enough right now,” he said, adding the state will be providing additional resources Thursday. The borough has about 2,500 residents.

Those unaccounted for were in the Beach Road area, where the largest slide – about 183 metres wide – came down Wednesday afternoon, Olerud said. About 2.7 metres of mud and trees cover the area, according to the troopers.

About 30 people were evacuated, and emergency response crews rescued others, Olerud said. He did not have a total figure.

Rebecca Kameika lives on Beach Road, though closer to Haines than where the slide hit. She said slides and related road damage had left some neighbourhoods inaccessible.

She and her boyfriend were staying at his place of work; they were fine and expected their home to be, too, but evacuated as a precaution, she said.

The incident is devastating for the community, said Kameika, who set up a fundraising account and plans to work with another group to make sure the money is distributed fairly and where it’s needed.

Haines resident Luke Williams said the community is coming together. This rainstorm has been the “worst I have ever seen,” he said, adding he’s lived in the area throughout his 39 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the one thing special about this small town. Everyone comes together no matter how mad one person is at another. In the end if there is an emergency we all come together to help each other,” he said.

An effort to fly search and rescue teams in a helicopter from Juneau was pushed back to Thursday morning, troopers said. The Coast Guard is also deploying forces from other ports in southeast Alaska to help.

“At this point we are aware that damage has occurred in the town of Haines following the report of multiple landslides in the borough,” said Capt. Stephen White, commander of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, said in a statement. “The scope of the damage is unknown at this time but we are pro-actively moving several assets and personnel to provide assistance to local first responders and the residents who may have been impacted by the landslides.”

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched from Sitka to assist, and the Coast Guard cutters Liberty and Anacapa have been ordered to make preparations to sail to Haines to provide additional support.

A 13.7-meter Coast Guard response boat has also been launched from Juneau.

Olerud said the situation was moving so quickly he couldn’t provide a list of additional resources they may need.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prayers help. We can always take prayers. Those always work. We need a lot of those right now,” Olerud told the AP.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies