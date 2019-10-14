 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Brazilian state declares state of emergency over oil spills

RIO DE JANEIRO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brazil’s environmental protection agency said Sunday that some 20 beaches in the state popular with tourists had been polluted.

The Canadian Press

Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia declared a state of emergency Monday after several of its beaches were contaminated by oil sludge.

Brazil’s environmental protection agency said Sunday that some 20 beaches in the state popular with tourists had been polluted.

Authorities started finding small oil stains on the northeastern coast at the beginning of September. The sludge has now polluted at least 150 beaches in nine different states.

Story continues below advertisement

Brazil’s environment minister has said the oil is very likely of Venezuela origin — a claim denied by the neighbouring nation. Brazilian authorities are still trying to determine the source of the leak.

The main hypothesis is that the oil spilled from a vessel passing near the Brazilian coast.

Pictures of red barrels washed up on a beach with the logo of the Shell oil company circulated on social networks in Brazil, but the company denied any wrongdoing in a statement Monday.

The statement said the content of the barrels was not the same product found on the beaches and the barrels might have been reused by another company.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter