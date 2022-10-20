British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2022.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

Britain is facing a fresh round of political turmoil that could see a snap general election called – or even the return of Boris Johnson – after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced that she will be stepping down.

Ms. Truss said Thursday that she will resign as leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and as Prime Minister once her successor is chosen, which could be as early as next week.

In a brief statement outside Downing Street, she acknowledged that her vision of low taxes and less government had lost the support of her parliamentary caucus and party members, who elected her leader just six weeks - or 45 days - ago, the country’s fourth in six years.

“We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” she said. “I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in British history and the third Tory leader to be pushed out by Conservative MPs in three years – following Theresa May, who resigned in 2019, and Mr. Johnson, who quit last June less than three years after leading the party to victory in the 2019 election.

Tory MP Graham Brady, who is in charge of the leadership contest, said Thursday that he expected a new leader and prime minister to be in place by Oct. 28, although he didn’t explain how that might be accomplished.

Under party rules, Tory MPs nominate candidates from within their caucus and then vote among themselves until two candidates remain. Party members are then supposed to select the winner in a national ballot that typically takes about a month. However, if MPs can agree on a single candidate, he or she would win by acclamation and could take over as prime minister immediately.

Mr. Brady said he wants to ensure that party members are consulted in some way on the leadership selection, even if MPs settle on one candidate, but he didn’t specify how that might happen. “The reason I’ve spoken to the party chairman and discussed the parameters of a process is to look at how we can make the whole thing happen, including the party being consulted, by the end of next week,” he said.

Ms. Truss’s departure has set off a flurry of speculation about leadership contenders. It’s likely that many of the MPs who ran against her last summer will try again, including former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, who finished second.

There have also been suggestions that Mr. Johnson could attempt a comeback, even though his personal popularity plummeted after a series of scandals.

On Thursday several Tory MPs urged the former prime minister to enter the contest. “He’s a winner and the only MP with legitimacy having been overwhelmingly elected by the country,” Tory MP Michael Fabricant said in a tweet. “Without him, calls for a general election will grow.”

But other Tories were more suspect about a return by Mr. Johnson. “I don’t think a sufficient enough time has probably passed for the party to then unite behind him,” said Justin Tomlinson, a Conservative MP who supported Mr. Johnson when he became leader in 2019. “And for me this now is about us, frankly, being grown up, being pragmatic and putting the country first.”

Opposition parties have started clamouring for an election, arguing that the country cannot withstand another prime minister chosen solely by a few thousand Conservative Party members. “After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos,” said Labour Leader Keir Starmer. “The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future.”

Ms. Truss never had much of a chance to put her free-enterprise beliefs into practice, and her brief tenure will be remembered more for the chaos she caused.

She took charge as Prime Minister on Sept. 6, just two days before Queen Elizabeth died. That led to a 10-day period of mourning, and when government business resumed, Ms. Truss quickly tried to push through her agenda.

Then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, who shared Ms. Truss’s economic outlook, unveiled a mini-budget on Sept. 23 that included sweeping tax cuts but no detailed plan spelling out how the measures would be financed. That spooked investors and drove the British pound to a record low against the U.S. dollar. It also pummelled prices for government bonds, which in turn drove up the cost of mortgages.

Ms. Truss immediately faced a chorus of criticism and began backtracking. First she scrapped plans to cut the top income tax rate to 40 per cent from 45 per cent. Then, she fired Mr. Kwarteng and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, who started dismantling almost all the tax cuts in the mini-budget.

With her economic plan in disarray and almost all of her campaign promises broken, Ms. Truss vowed to fight on, but her efforts to address her many U-turns fell flat. Public opinion polls put the Conservatives 30 points behind the Labour Party, and one survey found that just 10 per cent of voters approved of Ms. Truss’s performance in office.

The final blows to her leadership came this week. Home Secretary Suella Braverman abruptly resigned Wednesday for breaching ministerial rules by using her personal e-mail to send a cabinet document. In a scathing resignation letter, Ms. Braverman said the government was heading in the wrong direction and criticized Ms. Truss for not resigning. Hours later, Tory MPs got into shouting matches and started shoving each other during a vote in the House of Commons.