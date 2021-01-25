British researchers urge government to take U.K. variant data seriously

Researchers in Britain said the COVID-19 pandemic is heading in the wrong direction because studies have clearly shown that the U.K. variant of the virus is more contagious and more deadly.
“It’s a really serious turn for the worse, unfortunately,” said John Edmunds, a professor of mathematical modelling of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “This virus is very serious and needs to be taken very seriously.”
Dr. Edmunds made the comments during a press briefing on Monday to address questions about data from a recent study that showed the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, was up to 30 per cent more deadly than the old variant. The study’s findings were made public on Friday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor. Sir Patrick cautioned that the evidence about mortality levels wasn’t strong and that the data had come from a “series of different bits of information.”
On Monday, Dr. Edmunds and two other scientists involved in the study said the evidence was solid and that other researchers had come to similar conclusions. The 30 per cent finding “is statistically significant,” said Dr. Edmunds. “It’s not as if this result has just sort of come up overnight. We’ve been working for weeks on it…There is quite a lot of evidence and the effect is not small.”
The B.1.1.7 variant has spread throughout the U.K. and to several other countries including Canada. Other studies have found that it is up to 70 per cent more contagious. That appears to be born out in Britain, where infections have surged to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic. Despite a nationwide lockdown since Boxing Day, the number of daily cases has remained above 30,000 and hospital admissions have hit record highs. Daily mortality figures have also been well above levels seen since the pandemic began last March.
Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said there was little doubt the B.1.1.7 variant was more deadly and the only question remaining was by how much.
“One of the possibilities was that this new variant would cause less mortality, it would be less virulent. And I think we can be absolutely sure that that’s not the case,” he said. “Whether there is a significant increase in mortality I think is still [unclear]. The evidence we have is very solid but it still could be changed with different data sets. But it’s certainly not the case that this is a more benign virus.”
Dr. Medley added that the increased transmissibility of the variant was a bigger problem than increased mortality because bringing cases down was the only way to curtail deaths. “Reduction of the incidences of infection is the critical thing,” he said.
Mr. Johnson indicated on Monday that the government wouldn’t consider easing lockdown restrictions until the middle of February at the earliest. There have been some signs that the number of new cases has been levelling off and even decreasing slightly in some regions. “Daily we’re looking at the data and trying to work out when we’re going to be able to lift restrictions,” Mr. Johnson told reporters. “Schools obviously will be a priority but I don’t think anybody would want to see the restrictions lifted so quickly while the rate of infection is still very high so as to lead to another great spread of infection.”
Britain has embarked on a massive vaccination program in an effort to get ahead of the pandemic. So far more than 6.5 million people have been vaccinated and the number of daily inoculations topped 400,000 over the weekend. That’s one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and the government is confident that it is on track to vaccinate everyone over the age of 70 by Feb. 15, a total of roughly 15 million people. Other age groups will follow and the government expects that by the end of June, every adult will have been vaccinated.
This week the government is opening 32 new mass vaccination centres, bringing the total to 49. The centres include the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, made famous as the set of the television show Peaky Blinders.
The researchers said there have been no indications that the vaccines currently in widespread use — from BioNTech-Pfizer, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna —won’t be effective against the B.1.1.7 variant or another variant found in South Africa. On Monday, Moderna said that testing of its vaccine showed it produced antibodies against B.1.1.7 and the South African variant.