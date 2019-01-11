California officer killed in shooting, just weeks after starting the job

Authorities say a police officer who’d only been on the job a few weeks has died after being shot in northern California by a suspect who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Davis Police Department officials say 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding to a traffic accident about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the community west of Sacramento. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Fifth and C streets near downtown.
Corona was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she later died.
Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a house located near the shooting.
Police have not identified the suspect, nor determined what prompted the shooting.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.