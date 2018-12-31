Canadian man, 51, arrested at airport in Amsterdam for alleged bomb threat

A 51-year-old Canadian man has been arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after authorities say he claimed he had a bomb.
Joanna Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the border police agency in The Netherlands, says the incident occurred Monday evening in one of the airport’s departure halls.
Helmonds says the hall was evacuated as a precaution.
She says police are continuing to investigate and that more information will be available on Tuesday.
Tweets by the border police say no explosives were found and the man was held in custody.
The terminal was reopened after the arrest.
