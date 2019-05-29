Caster Semenya files appeal over ruling that limits testosterone in female athletes

Open this photo in gallery “I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am,” Caster Semenya said in a statement Wednesday. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

South African runner Caster Semenya has launched a new legal action to block attempts to force her to take drugs to lower her testosterone level in order to compete.

Ms. Semenya announced on Wednesday that she will appeal a ruling by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport which upheld regulations recently adopted by the global track and field body which regulate how much testosterone female athletes can have in order to compete in certain events. The CAS ruled that while the International Association of Athletics Federations regulation was discriminatory, it was justified in order to ensure a level playing field for all women.

Ms. Semenya, a two-time Olympic 800-metre champion, has differences in sex development which cause her to naturally produce more testosterone. The new IAAF rule requires women competing in races between 400-metres and one mile to meet a certain testosterone threshold.

“I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

Dorothee Schramm, a Geneva-based lawyer who will represent Ms. Semenya at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, said the IAAF regulations “violate the most fundamental principles of Swiss public policy.” She added that “in the race for justice, human rights must win over sporting interests.”

The appeal was filed in a Swiss court by her legal team which is led by two Canadian lawyers. She will argue that the CAS decision “condones the IAAF’s requirements for unnecessary and unwanted hormonal drug interventions on female athletes despite the lack of any medical protocols and the uncertain health consequences of such interventions.”

The Swiss court will also be asked "to consider whether the IAAF’s requirements for compulsory drug interventions violate essential and widely recognized public policy values, including the prohibition against discrimination, the right to physical integrity, the right to economic freedom, and respect for human dignity.”