World

Chemical emergency alert activated in northeastern Spain after explosion in industrial zone

MADRID
The Associated Press
A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near the port city of Tarragona, a regional emergency services agency said Tuesday.

A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast a “chemical accident” and advised residents to refrain from going outside as a preventive measure, as well as to close all windows.

The service said no information immediately was available on possible deaths or injuries. The explosion led to a fire, it said.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

Some local residents told local Tarragona Radio that the blast could be heard from miles away.

Tarragona is located 115 kilometres (71 miles) southwest of Barcelona, the regional capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

