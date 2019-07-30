 Skip to main content

World Chinese official praises Xinjiang re-education camps as ‘pioneering’

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Chinese official praises Xinjiang re-education camps as ‘pioneering’

Beijing
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Shohrat Zakir, chairman of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks as he is approached by journalists after a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The governor of China's far-northwestern region of Xinjiang is defending controversial re-education centers in the region as an effective deterrent against terrorism and religious extremism.

Andy Wong/The Associated Press

Officials from China’s northwestern Xinjiang region said Tuesday that most of the people who were in the area’s controversial re-education centres have since left the facilities and signed “work contracts” with local companies.

The U.S., human rights groups and independent analysts estimate that around 1 million Muslims have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang’s heavily-guarded internment camps, which the Chinese government calls vocational training centres. The region is home to Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups.

Shohrat Zakir, Xinjiang’s Uighur governor, declined to give a figure for those he called “students” inside the centres during a press briefing. Zakir defended the facilities as an effective and “pioneering” approach to counterterrorism.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most of the graduates from the vocational training centres have been reintegrated into society,” Zakir said. “More than 90 per cent of the graduates have found satisfactory jobs with good incomes.”

Xinjiang Vice Chairman Alken Tuniaz said accounts of mistreatment in the camps were concocted by a few countries and media outlets.

Former detainees and their family members have said in interviews with The Associated Press that the re-education centres resembled prisons where they were forced to renounce their faith and swear loyalty to China’s ruling Communist Party. They said they were subject to repeated political indoctrination and often did not understand why they were being held in the facilities.

Travelling overseas, speaking to relatives abroad and growing an excessively long beard are all acts that might land someone in detention, according to Uighurs and Kazakhs who have fled the region.

Tuniaz said the centres protected people’s liberties by allowing them to “request time off” and “regularly go home.” While the people inside the centres are not permitted to practice their religion during their “period of study,” they can resume activities related to their faith when they are at home. The officials Tuesday did not address whether the program is voluntary or how often people are allowed to go home.

After international condemnation of and extensive reporting on the centres, China began organizing highly-choreographed trips to Xinjiang for journalists and foreign officials. Earlier this month, United Nations envoys from 37 countries including North Korea, Syria and several Muslim-majority states, signed a letter supporting the camps and commending China’s human rights record.

Dilxat Raxit, spokesman for the World Uyghur Congress, called Zakir a “political microphone” used by Beijing to spread its “deception.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Shohrat Zakir’s remarks completely distort the reality of the systematic persecution that Uighurs are suffering in China,” Raxit said.

The U.S. State Department’s counterterrorism co-ordinator, Nathan Sales, said in a July interview with the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Asia that the detentions of Muslims in Xinjiang had “nothing to do with terrorism” and was instead part of the Communist Party’s “war on religion.”

“It is trying to stamp out the ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious identities of the people that it’s been targeting,” Sales told RFA.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter