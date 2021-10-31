Some G20 leaders toss a coin into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, Oct. 31, 2021.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

Leaders of the world’s largest economies reached a climate agreement in the final hours of the G20 summit in Rome but one that fell well short of the breakthroughs that delegates at the global climate conference in Glasgow had wanted to help build momentum for new carbon-reduction commitments.

A draft of the G20′s 17-page final communiqué seen by The Globe and Mail largely reflects the wording and pledges of previous G20 summits and the 2015 Paris climate agreement itself. The upshot is that the Glasgow summit, known as COP26, which opened on Sunday, will come under even more pressure to find its own solutions.

John Kirton, founder and director of the G20 Research Group, which is based at University of Toronto, and a veteran of G20 and G7 summits, pronounced the Rome event “average at best” in terms overall impact, and a disappointment on the climate front. “The G20 leaders faced a world of fire and flooding and took only baby steps to fight these potentially existential threats,” he said.

The climate sections of the communiqué did not commit the G20 countries to boost the carbon-reduction pledges that they already made. They did reinforce their desire to “remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels.”

But the G20 countries, as a whole, did not commit themselves to achieving net-zero emissions, also known as carbon neutrality, by 2050, as many countries had already pledged. The statement said that G20 countries will “accelerate their actions” to achieve carbon neutrality “by or around midcentury.”

G20 host Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, was thought to be pushing for a 2050 commitment but faced pressure from several carbon-intensive economies, notably China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, which have said they would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Canada is stepping up to do do its part to combat climate change and will encourage its partners to do the same.

“Climate change cannot be denied,” he said on Twitter. “And climate action cannot be delayed. Working together with our partners, we need to tackle this global crisis with urgency and ambition.”

There was some progress on phasing out coal-fired power generation, however, in what was one of the few concrete sections of the communiqué. The G20 vowed to “put an end to the provision of international public finance for new unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021″ (”unabated” coal plants are those that lack the technology to capture and store carbon emissions so they do not pour into the atmosphere).

The wording means that G20 countries will not finance the development of coal plants beyond their border. China is, by far, the biggest financial backer of international coal plants. But at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in June, China said it would stop that practice, though would continue to finance domestic plants.

In a statement, Global Citizen, an education and anti-poverty advocacy group, said it was disappointed that the G20 did put a stop to all coal financing from both government and private sources. “On climate change, the G20 seems to miss the emergency we are in by not setting a timeline for the end of coal power or subsidies for fossil fuels,” it said.

Britain, the host of the COP26 climate summit, had aimed to “consign coal to history.”

Mr. Kirton said that the G20 was somewhat stronger on non-climate initiatives.

The G20 did back a global minimum tax, giving the effort – pushed hard by U.S. President Joe Biden – a boost. The commitment was expected, because the OECD and the G7, in Cornwall, had already endorsed the plan to prevent international corporations from avoiding tax by shifting profits and revenues to tax havens.

The G20 statement on vaccine deliveries to the developing world stopped short of firm commitments. The G20 said it would “help advance” the goal of vaccinating at least 40 per cent of the population by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2021, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland used the G20 to announce that Canada would supply 200 million vaccines to the developing world by the end of 2022. But Canada’s previous vaccine-delivery commitments have come up well short.

On the pandemic front, the G20 also agreed to strive to lift the contributions of special drawing rights (SDRs) from the current commitment of US$45-billion to US$100-billion to help vaccine-short developing countries fight the pandemic and rebuild their economies. SDRs are issued by the International Monetary Fund and are, in effect, a form of currency that can be used in emergency situations.

