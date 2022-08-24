In this file photo taken on June 20, 2021, ocal farmers walk next to a tank allegedly belonging to the Eritrean army that is abandoned along the road in Dansa, southwest of Mekelle in Tigray region, Ethiopia.YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

An outbreak of heavy fighting in northern Ethiopia has shattered a five-month ceasefire in the region, jeopardizing a fragile diplomatic process that had led to the first peace negotiations between the Ethiopian and Tigrayan governments.

Both sides confirmed that military clashes had erupted on Wednesday morning, with the two governments blaming each other for launching the latest attacks. Tigrayan officials in recent days had reported Ethiopian troop movements in border areas, warning that Ethiopia was planning a military offensive.

Heavy weapon fire was reportedly heard on Wednesday around the town of Kobo, in the Amhara region near Tigray’s southern border. In a separate incident, Ethiopian officials said their forces had shot down an airplane that was bringing weapons to Tigray from neighbouring Sudan – a claim denied by the Tigrayan government.

Tigray’s government has been fighting for autonomy from the Ethiopian government for the past two years. The war began in November 2020 after Ethiopia sent soldiers into the region. Researchers have estimated that as many as 500,000 people have died from violence and hunger caused by the conflict, including an Ethiopian blockade that has restricted the flow of humanitarian aid to Tigray.

In a statement, the Tigrayan military said an “extensive offensive” had been launched by a coalition of Ethiopian soldiers and allied Amhara militias on the southern front of the conflict at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. It called the attacks a “flagrant violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement,” which had been in effect for the past five months. The offensive is intensifying the “genocidal” siege on the people of Tigray, it said.

The Tigrayan military statement accused Ethiopia of planning a larger assault on the western front around Western Tigray, which is largely occupied by Ethiopian and Amhara forces now. It threatened to launch a counteroffensive beyond the southern front if Ethiopia did not halt the attacks.

The Ethiopian government, in its own statement, said the Tigrayan forces had provoked the fighting by launching attacks at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. It said the “extreme belligerent behaviour” of the Tigrayan military had damaged the peace process and “will be devastating for peace and security in the entire Horn of Africa.”

Independent confirmation of how the fighting erupted was difficult, since Ethiopia has banned journalists from the region and has imposed restrictions on telecommunications and internet services in Tigray.

Western governments, including Canada, have been pushing for peace negotiations for months. Early this month, Ethiopia permitted a delegation of Western diplomats to visit the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, for the first time. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among Western leaders who have repeatedly called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek peace in the region.

Tigrayan critics, however, have accused the West of failing to apply enough pressure on Mr. Abiy to ensure that the talks are successful.

Ethiopian and Tigrayan officials held peace negotiations in two secret meetings in recent weeks, their first face-to-face meetings since the war began, according to a Tigrayan statement on Tuesday.

But the statement accused Ethiopia and its military ally, Eritrea, of “beating the drums of war and mobilizing a coalition of destruction.” It said the lifting of the Ethiopian blockade on Tigray was a non-negotiable condition for peace. It also rejected Ethiopia’s demand for mediation by the African Union, saying that the AU had shown that it was not neutral or impartial.

William Davison, an Ethiopia expert at the International Crisis Group, an independent research organization, said the outbreak of fighting on Wednesday was a “deafening warning” to the AU and Western governments that they must ensure the belligerents drop their preconditions and begin a process of formal peace talks.

“In recent weeks, positions hardened, with Tigray’s leaders insisting on the return of Western Tigray prior to talks, and the federal [Ethiopian] government reneging on its June pledge to restore services such as banking and telecoms before negotiations,” Mr. Davison said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The failure to even convene formal discussions means none of the underlying issues have been addressed that led to war in the first place and have got more serious during the conflict.”

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said last week that the situation in Tigray is “the worst disaster on Earth” and a “man-made catastrophe” that the world seemed to be ignoring for racial reasons.

The Ethiopian blockade of Tigray was a “siege” of “unimaginable cruelty,” he told a briefing in Geneva.

“Nowhere in the world you would see this level of cruelty, where it’s a government (that) punishes six million of its people for more than 21 months,” said Dr. Tedros, who is himself a Tigrayan.

“I haven’t heard in the last few months any head of state talking about the Tigray situation anywhere in the developed world. Anywhere. Why? Maybe the reason is the colour of the skin of the people in Tigray.”

Over the past five months, only one-fifth of the fuel needed for humanitarian relief operations has reached Tigray, according to the United Nations food agency.

Ethiopian Canadians for Peace, a group consisting largely of Tigrayans in Canada, said the Trudeau government should provide as much attention to Tigray as it does to Ukraine. “The continued siege of the state of Tigray is a war crime,” it said on Wednesday.

