Ukraine is thought to be one of the most mined countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Syria. A new report by Human Rights Watch says that the Ukrainian military itself is almost certainly part of the problem.

The report, released Tuesday morning, urged Ukraine to investigate compelling evidence that its military used rockets to spread thousands of anti-personnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when it was occupied by Russians forces. In a brutal battle, Russia gained control of Izium in March; Ukraine regained control in September.

“Ukrainian forces appear to have extensively scattered landmines around the Izium area, causing civilian casualties and posing an ongoing risk,” said Steve Goose, HRW’s arms division director. “Russian forces have repeatedly used antipersonnel mines and committed atrocities across the country, but this doesn’t justify Ukrainian use of these prohibited weapons.”

Ukraine signed the 1997 Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines (known as the Ottawa Treaty). HRW said use of anti-personnel mines also violates international humanitarian law since the small devices do not discriminate between soldiers and civilians.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, did not respond to requests for comment on Monday morning from The Globe and Mail.

In response to questions from HRW in November, after the New York-based human rights organization finished its Izium investigation, Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk said in a letter to HRW that Ukraine cannot comment on the types of weapons it is using before the war ends. He added that “Ukraine is a reliable member of the international community, and it fully commits to all international obligations in the sphere of mine usage. This includes the non-use of anti-personnel mines in the war.”

Mr. Polishchuk accused the Russian military of “massive use of anti-personnel mines by its armed units against Ukranian civilians” (Russia is not party to the Ottawa Treaty, nor are dozens of other countries, including the United States, China, Iran, Egypt and Israel). HRW does not dispute his claim, noting that it issued three reports in 2022 that accused the Russian military of using antipersonnel mines in many areas of Ukraine.

HRW’s mine investigation in Izium took place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9. Its team interviewed more than 100 people, including victims of landmines, doctors and Ukrainian demining experts. HRW said it verified 11 civilian casualties; local healthcare workers told HRW that they treated almost 50 civilians, among them five children, who were apparently injured by mines during or after the Russian occupation.

The so-called PFM mines have wings that contain about 40 grams of explosive liquid. The mines can be scattered by mortar, rockets or aircraft in large numbers and glide to the earth. They are often coloured green – they are sometimes called “Green Parrots” -- allowing them to blend into the landscape. They detonate on contact. They are not designed to kill, but to main by blowing off a foot or leg.

While it is theoretically possible that Russia, which is thought to have millions of PFM mines in its military stockpiles, could have spread the mines in and around Izium, HRW believes they were scattered by Ukrainian forces when Russia occupied the city.

“In three locations in the Izium area, Human Rights Watch saw how the rocket motor of an Uragan-series artillery rocket, which can be used for mine dispersal, was lodged in the ground or had hit a building in such a way that indicated it had come from the direction where Ukrainian forces controlled territory,” HRW said (Uragan artillery is used by Ukraine and Russia).

HRW added that “More than 100 residents of Izium and the surrounding area said that Russian forces or occupation authorities posted and distributed flyers to warn of the landmine danger. They also cleared landmines from public areas and civilians’ private property and took some mine victims to Russia for medical care – actions inconsistent with being responsible for laying the mines.”

Ukraine inherited a huge supply of antipersonnel mines after the break-up of the Soviet Union. It destroyed about 3.4 million antipersonnel mines, including PFM versions, between 1999 and 2020. In 2021, Ukraine reported to the UN that 3.3 million PFM mines still needed to be destroyed.

Mines of all varieties still cover many former battle zones around the world, killing or maiming thousands of people a year. Since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, more than 100,000 Vietnamese have been killed or injured by UXOs – unexploded ordinance – most of which lay near the old Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the stretch of no-man’s land that separated North Vietnam and South Vietnam. Several international charities in Vietnam continue to hunt for UXOs.

HRW said one demining expert said it could take “decades” to clear all the mines and UXOs from the Izium area.