World

Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

Manila, Philippines
The Associated Press
More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 250,000 litres (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, an official said Monday.

“The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas told the Associated Press by telephone.

The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in its hull. There were no reported injuries.

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Trenas said.

The coast guard said it was investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge if needed.

