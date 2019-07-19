 Skip to main content

World Iran disputes U.S. destroyed drone in the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran
The Associated Press
Mohammad Javad Zarif (R), the foreign minister of Iran, smiles as he arrives for a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Thursday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is denying a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Friday: “We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in New York for UN meetings, said there’s “no information about losing a drone.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries, less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.

