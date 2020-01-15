Iran warns European troops could be next to be endangered

Iran is warning that European troops in the Middle East could be “in danger” after three European nations intensified the pressure on Iran by triggering a dispute mechanism in a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The threat by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is the latest escalation of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. Earlier this month, after the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian military commander, Tehran announced that it would abandon the limits imposed by the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Washington has already renounced.

“Today the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” Mr. Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He gave no further explanation, although several European nations have troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In another sign of the nuclear tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his vow to destroy the Iranian nuclear program if it comes close to developing a nuclear weapon.

“We know exactly what is happening with the Iranian nuclear program,” Mr. Netanyahu said on Tuesday. “Iran thinks it can achieve nuclear weapons. I reiterate: Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons.”

He also urged all Western countries to immediately restore the sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, which was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that Israeli army intelligence experts are estimating that Iran will have enough enriched uranium by the end of this year to produce one nuclear bomb, although it will need two years to produce a missile capable of carrying it.

Three European countries – Britain, France and Germany – announced on Tuesday that they are invoking the dispute mechanism in the nuclear agreement because of Iranian violations of the deal. This followed Iran’s declaration, after the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, that it won’t abide by any of the limits imposed by the nuclear deal, although it will continue to allow United Nations inspectors to monitor the program.

The European countries said they were reluctantly triggering the dispute clause in an attempt to force Iran to return to the negotiating table. The announcement starts the clock on a process that could eventually lead to the reintroduction of the sanctions that were lifted by the 2015 agreement.

Despite the Iranian threats, there are still hopes for a return to negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the nuclear deal is “not dead.” And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the 2015 nuclear deal with an agreement of his own.

Mr. Trump, who renounced the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, tweeted on Tuesday that he agreed with Mr. Johnson on the need for a new agreement.