Open this photo in gallery: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, on July 24.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press

Israel’s top court on Sunday scheduled a new hearing next month on appeals filed against an amended law that would limit conditions under which a prime minister can be designated unfit for office.

Following a first hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court instructed the state to respond to arguments that the law should not come into effect immediately lest it be perceived as having been tailor-made for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a follow-up hearing set for Sept 28, the case will be heard by an expanded panel of 11 justices, up from three justices, it said.